Police Arrest Man With Fresh Human Head In Ogun

A 43-year-old man has been arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly being in possession of human parts suspected to be intended for ritual purposes.

The suspect was apprehended in the early hours of Friday in the Igbesa area of Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state during a routine patrol by officers attached to the division.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Oluseyi Babaseyi, confirmed this in a statement on Saturday, noting that the arrest was carried out by a patrol team led by the Divisional Police Officer, Chief Superintendent of Police Solotan Owolabi.

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“The suspect was intercepted with a nylon bag containing a freshly severed human head, two human palms, and other dismembered body parts,” he said.

He explained that preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect allegedly exhumed the remains from a grave located in Ido-Itekun Village, Igbesa.

“The suspect was intercepted during a routine patrol in possession of a fresh human head, two human palms, and other human remains concealed in a nylon bag,” the statement read.

“Initial findings indicate that the suspect allegedly exhumed the body parts from a gravesite in Ido-Itekun Village for suspected ritual purposes. The implement used in committing the act has been recovered, while the scene has been visited and documented.”

The police spokesperson added that the case had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation and possible prosecution.

He assured residents of the command’s commitment to curbing criminal activities across the state and urged members of the public to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious movements to security agencies.