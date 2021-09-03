Presidency: Umahi To ‘Feel Bad’ If APC Doesn’t Give South-East Opportunity

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, says he will feel bad if the All Progressives Congress (APC) does not give the South-East a chance at the presidency.

Umahi said this when he made an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday.

“The heartbeat of the people of the South-East is that they should be given a chance whether in the PDP or the APC for Presidency of this country for the reason of equity, fairness and justice,” he said.

“I took that position in the PDP and one of the reasons why I took that position is because the South-East people have supported the PDP all the way and they have never been given any opportunity to do that.

“If I follow APC for this length of time, and they don’t give the South-East an opportunity, I will feel bad.

“I will feel bad if I stay the same length of time as I did in the PDP and that happens. But I can’t say what I will do. It depends on what God places in my mind,” he added.

After years in the PDP, Governor Umahi defected to the APC in November 2020.