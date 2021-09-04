Despite Challenges, Trajectory Of Nigeria Is Good – Boss Mustapha

Despite the current challenges facing Nigeria, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, is optimistic that the nation’s trajectory is good.

Addressing journalists on Thursday in Abuja, Mustapha asked the citizens to be hopeful of a better Nigeria.

To the SGF, Africa’s most populous nation has had its fair share of crises but will however overcome them.

While maintaining that the nation has exited recession, he said the economy is witnessing an evolving growth pattern.

“The trajectory into the future is bright. If you see some of the things we have been able to do under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari to exit recession in record time, most established democracies are still battling with the recession,” he said.

“I believe Nigerians will consciously acknowledge the fact that this is our country, that everybody can have the opportunity of ventilating their aspirations.

The SGF added that the power of the tongue lies in the tongue, advising Nigerians against speaking ill of the country.

On the COVID-19 pandemic, Mustapha said the global pandemic has exposed the weakness of the system of advanced countries.

This comes a day after President Muhammadu Buhari felicitated with him on his 65th birthday, describing the SGF as a dedicated public servant.

The President in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said: “Since his appointment as SGF, my respect and admiration for Mustapha have grown ever stronger and deeper because of the passion and energy with which he does his job.”

“Mr. Mustapha is a remarkably competent person who enjoys the confidence and support of his colleagues.”