UPDATED: Gunmen Kidnap Former Katsina State Television GM, Daughter

Gunmen have abducted the former General Manager of the Katsina State Television (KTTV) Ahmed Abdulkadir and his daughter.

Abdulkadir, who is also a former Zonal Director of National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), was kidnapped along with his 15-year-old daughter, Laila, from his residence in Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Although police authorities in the state have yet to respond to the incident, locals confirmed that the gunmen suspected to be bandits stormed Abdulkadir’s house around 9:00 pm on Monday.

READ ALSO: Gunmen Kidnap Wife, Children Of Katsina Lawmaker

Also on Monday night, gunmen abducted two children of the Deputy Provost of Isah Kaita College of Education, Dutsinma, Katsina State, Isma’il Ado Funtua.

Eyewitnesses told Channels Television that the gunmen attacked the premises of the college at about 11:30 pm, headed to the residence of the Deputy Provost, and went away with the two children – Usman and Aminu.

Another relative of Deputy Provost, identified as Abdullahi, was also abducted from the house.

These incidents took place less than six hours after the state government banned all mobile phone commercial charging points in 18 local government areas in the state as part of measures to tackle the scourge of banditry.

Bakori is one of the LGAs affected by the ban.

Over the weekend, Katsina recorded more abductions as gunmen abducted the younger sister of the Deputy Speaker of the Katsina State House of Assembly, Dalhatu Tafoki.

Also in the early hours of Monday, gunmen stormed Sabuwar Kasa village in Kafur Local Government Area and took away four children of the Village Head.