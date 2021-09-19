Sokoto United Unveil Mohammed As New Technical Adviser

Sokoto United have unveiled former Gombe United Chief coach, Mohammed Mohammed as their new Technical Adviser ahead of the 2021/2022 NNL season on a two-year contract.

At the unveiling ceremony on Saturday, the state Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Bashir Usman Gorau, challenged the new manager to get the club promoted to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) in the coming football season.

The commissioner said the club has also engaged the service of a legal adviser to help the team handle all its legal affairs as well as players’ contract in a more professional manner.

According to Mr. Gorau, this is the first time since the formation of the club in 1995 that it will be engaging a legal adviser, as well as signing a coach for more than a season with the intention of transforming the club to run professionally.

He assured the new technical crew of an improved welfare package for the team and the necessary support to ensure they achieve the target of gaining promotion to the NPFL and development of football in the state.

“Today is an interesting day and event to unveil our Technical crew. The journey to the NPFL begins now. We have made the right choice of appointing you and your assistants after consulting with every key stakeholders within and outside the state. That’s why we have invited everyone to witness this unveiling.

“Welcome our amiable Technical Adviser. Let me also challenge you and your team to take Sokoto United to the elite division next season as my Ministry and management of the club would give you the free hand to pick players of your choice without interference as all we crave is to play in the NPFL next season,” he said.

Coach Mohammed Mohammed in his acceptance speech thanked the Ministry for giving him the opportunity to serve and promised to bring his wealth of experience to bear in other to actualize the set target.

“I want to thank the Almighty God for this wonderful opportunity and also the Hon. Commissioner, the Permanent Secretary and Director of Sports for making it possible to be part of this wonderful family. I believe so much in hard work and Sokoto United won’t be an exception,” the new coach said.

“It’s not going to be easy, but with a solid structure in terms of players recruitment and with the already existing high level of players welfare here, we shall achieve our promotion target next season.

“I want us to be patient as we take our steps one after the other. I and my crew can assure you of good and result-oriented football next season.

“The caliber of people I would be working with are highly experienced and together we shall place Sokoto United where it truly belongs which is the NPFL”.

Also present at the unveiling ceremony are; the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Sports Development, Hajiya Amina Dekada, Director of Sports, Bala Ubandoma, Sokoto State FA Chairman, represented by Comrade Sanusi Zulu, SWAN (Sokoto Chapter), Sokoto State Referee Council Chairman, Dr. Bello Abubakar, Sokoto United Supporters Club, and other dignitaries.