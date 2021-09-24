Advertisement

Nigeria Records 433 New COVID-19 Cases, Two Deaths

Channels Television  
Updated September 24, 2021
A health worker wearing a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suit tests a swab sample for COVID-19 at a primary health centre in Hyderabad on September 3, 2020. NOAH SEELAM / AFP

 

A total of 433 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Thursday.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed this in an early-morning Facebook post on Friday while giving an update on the outbreak of the disease in the country.

Of the new cases reported on September 23, the FCT reported the highest cases of 172 – representing about 39.72 per cent of the total single-day tally.

Others are Lagos – 79, Anambra – 63, Rivers – 27, Plateau – 13, Oyo – 10, Delta – nine, Ondo – eight, Edo – seven, Gombe – six, Akwa Ibom – five, Borno – five, Ekiti – four, Bayelsa – two, Zamfara – two, Enugu – one, and Kano – one.

As Nigeria battles the third wave of the pandemic, the agency disclosed that two more people have died of complications related to the disease.

Since the country recorded its first cases in February 2020, the NCDC has confirmed a total of 203,514 cases from the 2,997,060 tested so far.

Of the confirmed cases, 191,942 people who tested positive for the disease have recovered and have been discharged while the nation’s death toll stands at 2,668.

In its resolve to attain herd immunity against the virus, the Federal Government has received more donations of vaccines from various international bodies.

Meanwhile, authorities have continued to stress the need for people to comply with the measures in place to curb the spread of the disease as they reactivate the initially relaxed protocols.

These include the mandatory use of face masks in public places, maintaining social distancing, and restriction of crowds in places of worship and social gatherings, among others.

See the breakdown of cases according to states below:

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos76,2613,24772,350664
FCT21,6141,08420,349181
Rivers11,85438711,313154
Kaduna9,512629,38070
Plateau9,3421019,17863
Oyo8,6526227,840190
Edo6,3337815,336216
Ogun5,353305,24479
Ondo4,4461494,20691
Akwa Ibom4,3105693,69942
Kano4,169583,999112
Kwara3,791803,65061
Delta3,3807372,55687
Osun2,835352,71585
Enugu2,676582,58929
Nasarawa2,427432,34539
Gombe2,373382,29045
Anambra2,268612,18819
Katsina2,21612,18035
Ebonyi2,059242,00332
Abia1,914271,86225
Imo1,805871,67840
Ekiti1,7022091,46726
Benue1,6161741,41824
Bauchi1,61251,59017
Borno1,35201,31438
Bayelsa1,2121221,06228
Adamawa1,157271,09832
Taraba1,092141,05424
Niger1,0212597620
Sokoto796276628
Jigawa576355716
Cross River5691952921
Yobe50124909
Kebbi458943316
Zamfara25542438
Kogi5032


