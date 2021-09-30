Four Killed As Bandits Attack Sokoto Communities

Suspected armed bandits have attacked, Gatawa and Gangara all in Sabon Birni local government area of Sokoto State, killing four persons.

Spokesman of the Sokoto State Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police Sanusi Abubakar, confirmed this in a statement on Thursday.

The police spokesman who said the attack occurred on Tuesday, however, said details of the incident are not available as the area is part of where telecommunication services have been shut down as part of measures against insecurity in the state.

Meanwhile, a member representing Sabon Birni East constituency at the state House of Assembly, Sa’idu Ibrahim told newsmen that the bandits are now targeting security formations in the area.

According to him, the said bandits are now looking for where security operatives are stationed because their morale was boosted by their recent successful attack on a military formation at Dama where many soldiers, policemen and Civil Defence officers were killed.

He said Gangara village was raided twice on Tuesday, first around 5:00 am and when they could not find any security operatives to kill, they came back around 3:00 pm shouting “where are the soldiers who claimed to be on our trail, where are they?”.

Ibrahim said four persons were shot as the bandits could not find security operatives on ground to kill.

A source close to the 8th Division Nigeria Army, Headquarters said more army personnel have now been posted to the area to restore normalcy.