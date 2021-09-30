Independence Anniversary: FG Declares Friday As Public Holiday

The Federal Government has declared Friday as a public holiday to mark Nigeria’s independence anniversary celebration.

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the government.

In a statement on Wednesday by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Shuaib Belgore, Aregbesola congratulated all Nigerians on the celebration of the nation’s 61st independence and assured them of the government’s commitment to tackling and eradicating all forms of challenges facing the country.

According to him, the warmth, welcoming spirit, and love, as well as the abundant wealth inherent in human capital and the richness of Nigeria make it the leading black nation in the world.

To achieve this, the minister stressed the need for the people to rally themselves together to harness the nation’s potentials.

“Nigerians are sparkling like diamonds in the pack, whether in academia, business, innovation, music, movie, entertainment, fashion, and culture, we are indeed the leading black nation in the entire world, and no doubt Africa’s pride and beacon of hope,” he was quoted as saying in the statement.

Aregbesola stated that while celebrating Nigeria’s 61st independence anniversary was necessary, the safety of the citizenry was a huge concern to the President, especially with the third wave of the COVID-19 still in place.

As a result, he explained that this year’s celebration would be held without the usual pomp and pageantry.

The minister wished Nigerians a fruitful independence celebration, saying the nation’s founding fathers, in spite of the differences in faith, tribe, and tongue came together for Nigeria’s independence.

He, therefore, called on the people to join hands together with the present administration in its quest to ensure a better Nigeria for all citizens.

“We must together make Nigeria great”, Aregbesola said.