Buhari Approves Establishment Of Two Tertiary Institutions In Jigawa

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of two tertiary institutions in Jigawa State.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

The tertiary institutions approved by the President are the Federal College of Agriculture, Kirikasamma in Kirikasamma Local Government Area (LGA) and the Federal College of Education (Special), Birnin Kudu in Birnin Kudu LGA.

Shehu also revealed that President Buhari has assented to the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

He explained that this was in consonance with the commitment of the present administration to diversifying the economy with agriculture playing a critical role.

With the amendment, according to the President’s spokesman, the Council is expected to play a crucial part in coordinating research efforts in the agricultural sector towards achieving food sufficiency and security in the nation.

He stated that President Buhari assented to the bill before his visit to Ethiopia on Sunday for the inauguration of the country’s Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, for a second term in office.

Meanwhile, the President has travelled to Kaduna State ahead of the Passing Out Parade of the Nigerian Defence Academy.

The event serves as a graduation ceremony for new officers of the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, and Nigerian Air Force takes place on Saturday.

President Buhari is the Special Guest of Honour and Reviewing Officer of the parade.

His aircraft landed at the Nigerian Air Force Base in Mando at about 4:40pm, and was welcomed by the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

The service chiefs, comprising the Chief of Defence Staff, General Leo Irabor; the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Oladayo Amao; and the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, as well as some top government officials were also on the ground to receive the President.