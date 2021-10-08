Court Dismisses Suit Filed By Dethroned Zamfara Emir

The application filed by the dethroned Emir of Maru, Ibrahim Abubakar against the Inspector General Of Police and five others challenging his unlawful detention, infringement of fundamental human rights and demanding N6.5 billion damages, has been dismissed.

The presiding judge, Justice Bello Shinkafi dismissed the case on the ground that the law enforcement agencies acted within the ambit of the law hence the deposed Emir’s detention at the Government House for eleven months was lawful.

The judge said, the action of the police and the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), who are respondents in the suit, did not violate the applicant’s fundamental human rights.

The counsel to the sixth respondent, who is the former Secretary To The Zamfara State Government, Bala Maru described the judgement as a good and sound one considering the prevailing insecurity in the state.