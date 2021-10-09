Tinubu Returns To Nigeria After Knee Surgery In London

Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has returned to Nigeria after undergoing knee surgery in London, United Kingdom.

He returned to the country on Friday evening, a statement from his media office revealed.

According to the statement, Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, had surgery on his right knee during his trip abroad.

He later underwent ‘rigorous post-surgery physiotherapy’ on the said knee following the operation.

“Contrary to unfounded rumour, he underwent no other surgical procedures and contemplates none in the future,” the statement said.

“His recuperation has been without complication and ahead of the schedule by the attending surgeon.

He has returned fully healed from the knee surgery and fully committed to doing his modest part of advancing the cause of progressive democratic good governance throughout our beloved nation.”

Tinubu thanked President Muhammadu Buhari, governors, and other political leaders who visited him while he was in the UK.