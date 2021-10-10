Taraba Traditional Ruler Masa-Ibi Kuvyon Dies At 84

The supreme ruler of the Kwararafa Empire, Dr Shekarau Angyu Masa-Ibi Kuvyon the second is dead.

He died late on Saturday night in his house after a brief illness at the age of 84.

The deceased was the 27th Aku-Uka of the Kwararafa Empire and 13th since the founding of the Wukari federation, a Jukun traditional state in Middle Belt Nigeria.

Family sources confirmed the incident to Channels Television on Sunday via a telephone interview.

His Special Adviser on Media, Jolly Agbu Masa-IBI also said traditional rites in accordance with the Jukun tradition had since commenced.

“The Paramount and Supreme Ruler of the Jukun Race and Chairman Taraba State Council of Traditional Rulers, His Majesty, Dr Shekarau Angyu Masa Ibi, Kuvyo II CON has joined his ancestors,” he said.

“The final traditional rites for Aku Uka’s transition from the Palace to Puje would be announced in due course.”

Before his demise, he was also the Chairman of the Taraba State Council of Traditional Rulers and Chancellor, Federal University Dutse.