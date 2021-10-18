Eid-Ul-Maulud: Buhari Congratulates Muslims, Says Govt Making Progress In Securing Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Muslims in the country, Nigerians of all faiths, and the followers of Islam all over the world on the occasion of the Maulud-Un-Nabiyy.

“I am delighted to send greetings of peace, unity, and goodwill to the Muslim Ummah, fellow citizens and Muslims all over the world as they observe and celebrate Eid-ul- Maulud,” he was quoted as saying in a statement on Monday by his media aide, Garba Shehu.

In a message to mark the birthday of the Holy Prophet Muhammad on Tuesday, the President urged the Muslims to strive for “forgiveness and closeness to the noble life and teachings of the Prophet (SAW) whose birthday is being marked on this blessed day.

“On this auspicious occasion, I wish you all the blessings of today.”

President Buhari also used the occasion to give a snapshot of the increased activities of the military, police, and intelligence agencies to effectively respond to the security challenges in the nation.

Stressing that it was the government’s expectation that the trends do not end, he called on the media to address the tone, content, and standards of reporting into security and safety measures.

“Time has come to revise the prefixes rising insecurity with declining insecurity,” the statement said.

According to the President, the increased cooperation and collaboration from the citizenry coupled with reinvigorated, dynamic, and energised police, security, and military leadership, are helping the administration score more victories against terror, criminality, and economic sabotage.

He stated that the “reality of declining insecurity” should replace the narrative of rising insecurity in the country.

“While there is work to do, the men and women in uniform who are helping the nation to achieve this goal, desire our collective appreciation and encouragement to do even more,” President Buhari added. “The whole country and its mass communications systems have a duty in this regard.”

The President concluded his message by appealing to road users to drive with care and avoid needless accidents.