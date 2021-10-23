Jigawa Cholera Outbreak: Over 500 Persons Dead In Four Month

Over 500 people have been confirmed died within four months, following the outbreak of Cholera in Jigawa State, Northwest Nigeria.

Despite this, authorities say the state has continued to record a spike in the number of cases with over 20,000 cases confirmed so far.

Twenty-two of the 27 local government areas in Jigawa are said to be battling cases of cholera.

The state capital Dutse, as well as Birninkudu and Hadejia, are the worst hit by the outbreak.

The Executive Secretary of the Primary Health Care Agency in the state, Kabir Ibrahim, assured residents that the government was already making efforts to curb the disturbing number of infections.

He gave the assurance on Friday while addressing journalists in Dutse, saying the state has rolled out vaccines for 720 people in three of the most affected local councils.

“We have received over 1.4 million doses (of vaccine) from the Federal Government through the World Health Organisation (WHO),” said Ibrahim. “Everyone from the age of one to adulthood are qualified to take this vaccine.

“For now, we are targeting the three local governments that are worst hit. Each recipient is entitled to two doses separated by four weeks.

“We are targeting 720 persons for the first dose and another 720 persons for the second dose which will be separated by four weeks.”

He urged residents to cooperate with the government’s effort in curtailing the disease and to maintain proper hygiene.

According to the World Health Organisation, researchers have estimated that each year, there are 1.3 to four million cases of cholera and 21,000 to 143,000 deaths are recorded.

WHO also said most of those infected had no or mild symptoms and can be successfully treated with oral rehydration solution.

The provision of safe water and sanitation is critical to prevent and control the transmission of cholera and other waterborne diseases, experts say.