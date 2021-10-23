Oyo Jail Attack: Some Inmates Recaptured, Others Return Voluntarily – FG

The Federal Government says operatives have recaptured some of the inmates who escaped from the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Abolongo, Oyo State.

Sola Fasure, the Media Adviser to the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbosola, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

While the number of those who fled the facility is yet to be ascertained, Fasure revealed that some other escapees returned voluntarily.

However, some are still on the run.

“Security agencies are on the trail of the escaped inmates, while a joint security services manhunt has been launched immediately for the apprehension of the assailants,” he said in the statement.

“This has led to the capture of some of the inmates while others returned voluntarily. However, those who are on the run are advised to turn themselves in, as an escape from lawful custody is a serious offence. The full weight of the law will be brought on them when arrested.”

However, the government did not give the exact numbers of those rearrested and inmates who returned voluntarily.

Channels Television had reported the attack on the custodial centre in Oyo town where the gunmen blasted their way into the facility.

Several suspected criminals awaiting trial were freed by the gunmen during the incident that occurred at sundown on Friday.

Narrating how the attack occurred, Fasure said, “At about 10.00 pm yesterday, October 22, 2021, a large number of heavily-armed gunmen attacked the Abolongo Custodial Centre, in Oyo, Oyo State.

“Armed squad unit members of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) and other security agencies on guard at the facility engaged the attackers in a gun duel that lasted for 20 minutes before they were overpowered.”

“The attackers subsequently used grenades and other explosives to gain access into the awaiting trial section of the facility and set free many of the awaiting trial inmates. Other sections of the facilities were left untouched,” he added.

According to Fasure, Aregbesola has been briefed on the attack and is monitoring the situation while the Controller-General of NCoS has been on the situation immediately after the incident occurred.

He assured residents to go about their normal businesses, but to report any suspicious movement or any sign of the escaped inmates and the gunmen to the nearest security post around them.