‘We Should Be Praising God’: Wike Backs Court Ruling On PDP Convention

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has backed the ruling of the Court of Appeal on the Peoples Democratic Party convention scheduled to begin on Saturday.

The Court had on Friday granted the PDP the right to hold the convention in a suit brought by suspended chairman, Uche Secondus.

Delivering the ruling on behalf of two other justices, Justice Gabriel Kolawole held that the attempt by the applicant, Uche Secondus, to suspend the planned convention is an act of “self-induced urgency” to disrupt an ongoing lawful process of the party.

“It is a victory for every member of PDP,” Wike told reporters. “It is a sign that PDP is prepared for 2023.”

The Governor said Mr Secondus had already handed over his chairmanship to PDP National Deputy Chairman (South), Yemi Akinwonmi, and had no right to seek the postponement of the convention.

“We will not allow any individual or groups to derail the rescue mission of the PDP,” he said. “The title of our convention is ‘Join us to rescue Nigeria’.

“Nigeria is in problem and we cannot do it alone. We require everybody to work with us for collectively and see how this country can be rescued.

“So, if there is anybody or group who are being used to derail us, PDP will not take it lightly. We are serious about it and nothing will stop us from rescuing this country.

“PDP should be thanking God Almighty. We should be jubilating and praising God for bringing unity to this country.”

He also noted that the Court of Appeal judgement granted PDP an “unrestrained” right to hold the convention, making any other court judgement obtained to halt the process irrelevant.