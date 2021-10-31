Final Year Taraba Poly Student Drowns In Swimming Pool

A 26-year-old Computer Science student of the Taraba State Polytechnic has been found dead in a swimming pool.

Identified as Clara Jacob, the lifeless body of the final year student was discovered at the Suite 11 Hotel swimming pool in Jalingo, Taraba State on Saturday.

The elder brother to the deceased, Jacob Joseph, who confirmed the incident to Channels Television, said the body has been taken to the Federal Medical Center, Jalingo and deposited at the Morgue.

“I am shocked beyond words to know that my own sister is no more.

“More surprising to me is that I heard she was nowhere to be found and the pool manager said he does not know how to swim not to talk more of searching for her at the deep side of the pool,” Joseph said.

Eyewitnesses at the scene say she was swimming alongside some friends when she suddenly went missing.

According to the friends, they were all swimming together when they noticed Clara was struggling at the deep end of the pool.

When they called the pool manager to assist, he said he did not know how to swim.

“After several minutes of frantic efforts, we only succeeded in pulling her lifeless body out,” one of the friends of the deceased told Channels Television.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer of the state, Abdullahi Usman, said the incident is yet to reach his desk by the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Jalingo, LGA.

He, however, gave an assurance that an investigation will commence into the incident.