‘Come Out To Vote, Anambra Elections Will Be Safe’: Abaribe Charges Voters

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Senate minority leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe on Tuesday said the forthcoming Anambra elections will be safe amid fears that the poll may be marred by a low turnout of voters.

Senator Abaribe gave the assurance while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

“I don’t think low voter turnout is pecuiliar to Anambra state,” he said. “For a long time in Nigeria, a lot of people have not bothered to vote because they have always felt that their votes do not count.

READ ALSO: El-Rufai Swears In Elected LG Chairmen

“I was in Anambra last week and we went around, to the market, to the universities, and we met business leaders. I also spoke and I went to the radio stations, and everything I was doing was to tell people to come out and vote because it’s going to be very safe, and that people should not be afraid that there will be a lot of violence; there won’t be.

“From everything that we’ve seen, from the interaction we’ve had, there may be an even far more turnout that you expect.

“The skirmishes that happened earlier, what we thought was that it was designed to make people not come out to vote, for a particular end. And that end I don’t think is going to work. Because we have now been there; we’ve talked to people.”

The election is scheduled for November 6 and will be contested by over a dozen political parties.