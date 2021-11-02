El-Rufai Swears In Elected LG Chairmen

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has charged the newly elected local government chairmen to prioritise service delivery to the people at the grassroots and look beyond partisanship in the discharge of their mandates.

Speaking at the swearing-in of the 21 local government chairmen, El-Rufai warned them not to discriminate against those that did not vote for them.

According to El-Rufai, the local government chairmen should not favour those who share the same ethnicity or religion as that will offend their oath of office.

READ ALSO: Anambra Poll: Andy Uba Will Tackle Security, Conduct LG Polls – Ugokwe

While congratulating them on their emergence from the 2021 local government elections which the state conducted using electronic voting, the governor said his administration has taken careful steps to reform the local government system for optimal performance, by addressing the capacity deficit of local government workers.

The governor reiterated that the chairmen are now custodians of a sacred trust hence they must be fair, just and reasonable in all their dealings, decisions and interactions.

Among the 21 new local chairmen, 16 are of the All Progressive Congress (APC) while five were elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP)

Elections could not be conducted in Birnin-Gwari due to security concerns while the outcome in Jaba is still a subject of litigation.