Gunmen Kill Two Policemen In Rivers

Gunmen have shot dead two policemen in Rivers State

The officers were killed on Tuesday night at a checkpoint on Okija Street in Mile 2 Diobu, a densely populated area of Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Rivers State, Nnamdi Omoni confirmed the attack to Channels Television on Wednesday, saying that the hoodlums also went away with an AK-47 assault refile belonging to one of the slain officers.

He assured that the attack, which comes six months after a series of assaults on police formations in the state that left at least eleven officers dead, will not dampen their morale.

Omoni, however, advised residents of the state to be more vigilant, especially ahead of the Yuletide season when the crime rate is expected to be on the increase.

He added that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Eboka Friday has ordered an investigation into the killing to identify the assailants and reveal their motive.