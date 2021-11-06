Ikoyi Building Collapse: Six More Survivors Rescued As Death Toll Rises To 42

Six more persons have been rescued from the rubble of the collapsed high-rise in the Ikoyi area of Lagos but the casualties in the incident have now reached 42.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State disclosed the figures during a visit to the site on Saturday. With six more persons rescued, the number of survivors is now pegged at 15.

“There are additional six people that we’ve also been able to identify and who were on site when the building collapsed,” he said during the visit where he was also accompanied by the former governor of the state, Bola Tinubu, and Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule.

“They were taken to the Police Hospital in Falomo for treatment and some of them have been discharged. We have taken the full records of survivors in the incident. And this gives a total of 15 people rescued alive. We have a total of 42 bodies that have been recovered.”

While giving further details about the survivors, the Lagos leader gave their names and age as a 38-year-old woman, Glory Samsom; Ndajor Ahmed, Yunusa Abubaka, Ajiboye Habib, Jeremiah Samson, and a man simply identified as Emem.

According to the governor, while many of the survivors sustained wounds of varying degrees, 20-year-old Samson is in a coma.

He said 49 families had so far filled the missing persons’ register as of Saturday morning, explaining that the register had helped in reconciling the details of rescued victims and also medically account for bodies recovered.

Identification of bodies has also started and DNA examination is being undertaken on some of the bodies difficult to be identified by their families, the governor said.

“There is a sum of money that has been reserved by the State Government for succor and to give for befitting burial for those who died in the incident,” Sanwo-Olu noted.

“Families that wish to accept it are being supported for the burial arrangement. Also, survivors in hospitals have been given financial support to help them settle and cope with challenges of feeding in the aftermath of the incident.”

Search and rescue operations have, however, continued.