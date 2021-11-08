‘Model For Nigerian Youths’: Edo Government Congratulates Kamaru Usman

The Edo State Government has congratulated undisputed Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, who successfully defended his world title against American challenger, Colby Covington.

The Auchi-born fighter knocked down his challenger twice in the second round in the title fight which took place at the famous Madison Square Garden, New York, United States.

The letter from the office of the Deputy Governor, Edo State Government, described the reigning UFC welterweight champion as a shining star and a true reflection of what the Nigerian youth should represent.

“You are a true role model for the Nigerian youths and we want the Nigerian youths to emulate you by bringing glory and honour to the nation rather than engage in cybercrime, drug, and other vices,” the letter said.

The Motivation

At the post-fight briefing, Usman who visited Nigeria in June this year after twenty years of being away confirmed he got some motivation from his country.

“It was a great trip, I really got a chance to go and see how me competing in the way that I do, does for not just to the country of Nigeria but to the continent of Africa. Of course, it’s extra motivation, extra feel each and every time I step in there,” the champ acknowledged.

The state government also commended the Nigerian Nightmare for keeping to his promise to “give back to the society that made him by being a role model to the younger generation.”

“We are ready to receive you again and again whenever you are in Nigeria. You are a true patriot and our ambassador of sports; we are proud of you and indeed, Nigerians are proud of you. Be assured that we shall continue to pray for you to get to the zenith. We are looking forward to partnering with you in discovering and nurturing young talents in the area of kickboxing, ” the letter stressed.

Usman joined the UFC in 2015 and is unbeaten after 19 title fights. His first fight with Covington in 2019 ended in a knockout in the 5th round. He has recorded 15 straight victories and is just one fight away from equaling Anderson Silva’s record of 16 straight wins.