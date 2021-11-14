11 Kidnap Victims Regain Their Freedom In Katsina

At least 11 persons who had been abducted in the last two days at Sabon Garin Safana village in Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State have finally regained their freedom.

In a statement signed and issued by the Police Spokesman in the state, SP Gambo Isah, the victims were rescued in the bandits’ hideout, at the outskirt of Tsaskiya village in Safana Local Government Area on Sunday after the police received credible intelligence.

Isah who recalled that bandits attacked Sabon Garin Safana village, on November 12, 2021, and kidnapped 11 members of the village explained that the rescued victims were already taken to Dutsinma General Hospital for medical examination and treatment and have since been reunited with their respective families.

“Effort is on top gear with a view to arresting perpetrators of the crime. An investigation is ongoing,” he added.

In a related development, the Police Spokesman confirmed that at about 02:30 hrs, bandits in their numbers, armed with AK 47 rifles, attacked Gidan Duka village in Kankara LGA of Katsina State and rustled an unspecified number of domestic animals.

“DPO Kankara and team swiftly responded to the distress call and chased after the hoodlums. The team intercepted the bandits at Danmarabu village and engaged them in a gun duel.

“The bandits escaped into the forest, abandoning all the rustled animals, comprising 38 cows and 11 sheep.

“The team also recovered one Bajaj operational motorcycle belonging to the bandits. Investigation is ongoing,” he said.