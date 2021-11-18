Nine Killed In Fresh Sokoto Attacks – Police

No fewer than nine persons have been killed in a fresh attack on three villages in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State by bandits.

This is according to the Sokoto State Police Command who confirmed the attack to Channels Television on Thursday.

Speaking via the telephone, Police Public Relations Officer, Abubakar Sanusi, said the victims were killed in separate attacks that took place from November 15 to 17.

He said the first attack which took place at Garin Zago in Sabon Birni local government, resulted in the death of three persons and three others were kidnapped.

According to him, a vehicle was attacked in another attack in Gaji village on November 16, but no casualty was recorded.

The police spokesman said another attack took place on the 17th of November, at Sangirawa village where six persons were killed by the assailants and several others injured.

Based on the findings of the police personnel on the ground in the local government, Sanusi said the three attacks resulted in the death of nine persons contrary to the figures been circulated by different sources.

Despite the figures released by the police authorities, sources allege that 21 persons were killed at different locations within the local government area.

A former chairman of the local government area, Idris Gobir, told Channels Television that the bandits killed eight persons in Sangirawa village, four in Sabindawa and an additional three in Garin Gado village.

Gobir added that three were also killed in Gaje village, three in Gaju village and additional three others in Garin Zago with several others injured.