Nigeria Reports 61 More COVID-19 Cases, No New Death

A total of 61 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from nine states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Thursday.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed this in a Facebook post on Friday while giving an update on the outbreak of the disease in the country.

Of the new cases reported on November 18, Gombe State reported the highest infections of 16 and was followed by Taraba – 15, and Zamfara – 14.

Others are FCT – seven, Kano – two, Lagos – two, Rivers – two, Bauchi – one, Delta – one, and Katsina – one.

No new death was recorded, according to the health agency.

Since the country recorded its first cases in February 2020, the NCDC has confirmed a total of 213,464 cases from the 3,440,172 tested so far as of 10am on Friday.

Of the confirmed cases, 206,292 people who tested positive for the disease have recovered and have been discharged while the nation’s death toll stands at 2,973.

Similarly, the NCDC revealed that 4,199 cases were active in various parts of the country.

In its resolve to attain herd immunity against the virus, the Federal Government has received more donations of vaccines from various international bodies.

Authorities have also continued to stress the need for people to comply with the measures in place to curb the spread of the disease.

These include the mandatory use of face masks in public places, maintaining social distancing, and restriction of crowds in places of worship and social gatherings, among others.

See the breakdown of cases according to states below: