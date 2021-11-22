Slain OAU Postgraduate Student’s Body Not In Our Custody – Police

Police authorities in Osun State have faulted the claims that the body of a postgraduate student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Timothy Adegoke, is in their custody.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Opalola Olawoyin, made the disclaimer in a statement on Monday.

“The Osun State Command of the Nigeria Police is constrained to clear the air on the crucial issue of an autopsy on the body of the deceased, Mr Timothy Adegoke a postgraduate student of Obafemi Awolowo University.

“This becomes compelling in view of the disturbing misinformation and deliberate obfuscation of issues by some persons in the media and elsewhere,” said Olawoyin who is a Superintendent of Police.

“Please permit us in the Nigeria Police to state for the avoidance of doubt that, the body of the deceased; Adegoke is at the UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital, Osogbo where the autopsy is expected to be done.

“The autopsy scheduled for last Friday, 19th November 2021, was postponed to Monday, 22nd November 2021, to enable the deceased’s family pathologist present when it is being conducted.”

She stressed that the command remained committed to unravelling the circumstances surrounding the death of the deceased.

Olawoyin also urged the people to show more patience, cooperation and understanding, saying Adegoke’s family has always been aware of the hospital where his body was deposited.

“The Commissioner of Police Osun State Command, CP Olawale Olokode, psc further reiterates that justice will prevail, and no stone will be left unturned,” she stated.

Adegoke had travelled to Ife on November 5 to take an examination at the school’s distance learning centre in Moro, before he met his death.

According to the police, a case of a missing person was reported two days later at the Edun Abon Police Station and later transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department.

While the student was later found dead and his body recovered, the police said six suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing.