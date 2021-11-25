Crisis Rocks Kaduna PDP As Three Factions Emerge – Ex-Presidential Spokesperson Reveals

Former Presidential spokesperson Umar Sani has raised the alarm over the existence of three factions in the Kaduna State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Sani who disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Kaduna on Wednesday said that the emergence of the three groups is because of the recent ward, local government, and state Congresses of the party that were allegedly hijacked by the group loyal to former Governor Ahmed Makarfi.

According to him, the situation has become dangerous to the party’s chances in forthcoming elections in the state.

Sani, who is the former Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to ex-Vice President Namadi Sambo, expressed concern that the existence of three factions within the Kaduna state PDP can truncate the party’s chances in the 2023 general election.

“This is very dangerous for the party in the state and Nigeria. The party has bright chances in the state and by extension in the country come 2023 but the party needs to put its house in order before the general election.

“The essence of 2023 is for a fair contest and for parties to win power. If our party does not check its excesses, Nigerians are watching and will decide. If we (PDP) miss this chance, it will be difficult to grab power again,” he said.

He, therefore, called on the Former Senate President Bukola Saraki-led Reconciliation Committee to visit Kaduna State so as to avert the impending implosion of the party ahead of the next general election.

Sani lists the three factions within the Kaduna PDP to include the Restoration Group led by the former Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Dogara Mato; those loyal to Senator Ahmed Makarfi and that of Former vice president Namadi Sambo.

In a swift reaction, a former member of the caretaker committee of the Kaduna State PDP, Abdulrahman Usman said the election that brought the current State Working Committee, ward, and local government executives were conducted in line with the party’s constitution and electoral guidelines.

He also insisted that there are no factions in Kaduna PDP, adding that the party though may have some internal challenges that are surmountable and redeemable, no faction exists outside the state Working Committee.