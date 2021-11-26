IGP Deploys New AIG To Zone 2, Lagos And Ogun

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has approved the deployment of Bode Adeyinka Adeleke, as the new Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Zone 2.

Zone two covers Lagos State and neighbouring Ogun State.

The posting of AIG Adeleke to the Zone, the police say, is part of efforts to strengthen and inject a new administrative structure to the Police zonal formation.

According to the police, the immediate take over at the Zone 2 Command, Onikan is necessitated with the promotion of AIG Johnson Kokumo to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police Research and Planning, Abuja.

The change becomes imperative as DIG David Folawiyo, DIG ICT had officially retired from active service last week.

Until this latest development, Assistant Inspector General of Police, Bode Adeleke was the AIG in charge of the Nigeria Police Command, Zone 9, comprising, Abia, Imo and Ebonyi States. He had earlier served as the Commissioner of Police in Delta state and Kebbi state.

The police zonal boss hails from Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State. He is a graduate of Law from Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ogun State. He also holds a degree in Education from Lagos State University (LASU).