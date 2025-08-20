By-Election: IGP Deploys AIG, CP For Zamfara Supplementary Poll

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has deployed an Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Gummel, and the Commissioner of Police in Kaduna State, CP Rabiu Muhammad, to Zamfara State to monitor the supplementary election for Kaura-Namoda South State Constituency.

AIG Gummel, who disclosed this while addressing police officers and other security agencies, warned against interference in the exercise scheduled for August 21.

He also cautioned political thugs and miscreants against attempts to disrupt the exercise.

The AIG said that security agencies were ready to guarantee a safe and secure process in the five polling units where the election will be held.

On his part, CP Rabiu Muhammad warned police personnel deployed for election duty to remain at designated security posts and avoid direct involvement in the voting process.

According to him, their role is strictly to secure the environment, not to interfere with electoral activities.

Meanwhile, the police authorities have announced a ban on the participation of state-owned security outfits in the supplementary election.

The supplementary election will take place in five polling units across two registration areas of Sakajiki and Kyambarawa wards of Kaura-Namoda South Constituency.

The supplementary election follows the earlier declaration of the Kaura-Namoda South Constituency by-election as inconclusive by the Returning Officer, Lawal Sa’adu of the Federal University, Gusau.

Gusau had explained that the margin between the leading party and the runner-up was less than the total number of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) collected in polling units where elections were cancelled, thereby necessitating a supplementary poll.

But the State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mahmuda Isah, during a stakeholders’ meeting in Gusau ahead of the exercise, assured political parties and voters that the commission had put adequate measures in place to ensure a smooth and hitch-free process.