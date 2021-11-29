Fire Razes Furniture Workshop, Spare Parts Building In Ladipo Market

A furniture workshop and an auto spare parts building in Ladipo market, Mushin Local Government Area of Lagos State have been razed by fire.

The fire started on Sunday night from the furniture workshop and according to emergency operators, it continued till Monday morning, affecting the spare parts building.

“A fire outbreak at 85, Ladipo Street by Fatai Atere Road Ladipo Market since 11:00 yesterday involving a 3 Storey building has continued to rage till now.

“The Security fortification of the building has created a serious obstruction to access the building which has already shown signs of safety concerns.

“The fire was said to have started at a furniture workshop behind the building with an electrical spark at about 10:45 p.m,” a statement by the rescue operators read in part.

The neighbours claimed that they were not aware that the spark could have led to fire and by the time they realised the full fire outbreak, they could not handle it.

Before responders could arrive, the fire had spread to the three-storey building.

Emergency operators including Nigeria National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), State Fire and Federal Fire Services Service, and Police are at the scene.

No casualty has been recorded so far, as operations are ongoing.