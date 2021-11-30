Advertisement

Drugs Worth Over N50bn Destroyed In Abuja

Emperor Simon  
Updated November 30, 2021
The hard drugs being destroyed by NDLEA operatives in Abuja on November 30, 2021.

 

The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has destroyed hard drugs worth over N50 billion in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

NDLEA said the items which weighed 20,000 kilogrammes included Cocaine, Heroine, Cannabis, Methamphetamine and Tramadol

The items were seized by the Federal Capital Territory and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport commands of the agency between 2019 and 2020.

At the public destruction of the drugs in Abuja, NDLEA Chairman, Brigadier General Mohammed Marwa said the agency had between January and November 2021 mopped up over three million kilogrammes of illicit drugs and psychoactive substances in Nigeria and that 10,355 traffickers have been arrested.

The NDLEA said at least 1,000 of those arrested are in jail while others are going through trials in court.



