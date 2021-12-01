Fire Guts Farmlands In Three Yobe Communities

Several hectares of farmlands have been razed in Gulani, Tetteba and Garintuwo communities, Gulani Local Government Area of Yobe State.

Although the cause of the fire is yet-to-be-identified, farmers told Channels Television that the incident which started on Tuesday lasted for over eight hours before it was brought under control.

Chairman of the Council, Dayyabu Jibilwa confirmed the incident to Channels Television via the telephone.

He said his team would visit the affected communities on Wednesday (today) to assess the level of damage.

Gulani local government is regarded as one of the food baskets of the north-eastern state.

The affected council had within last week witnessed farmers/herders conflict in which two persons were confirmed dead with others sustaining varying degrees of injuries.

One of the victims, Adamu Ali, called on the state government to come to their aid.

“This is the worst thing that has ever happened to us in this area, the affected farmlands are up to seven kilometers and we do not know what to do. Everything has been razed down,” he said.

See the photos below: