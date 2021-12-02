Advertisement

Libya Court Reinstates Gaddafi’s Son As Presidential Candidate

Channels Television  
Updated December 2, 2021
A file photo of a court gavel.
A file photo of a court gavel.

 

A court in southern Libya on Thursday reinstated Seif al-Islam Gaddafi, son of slain dictator Moamer Gaddafi, as a candidate in next month’s presidential election, Libyan media reported.

He had lodged an appeal earlier in the day at the court in Sebha against the electoral commission’s rejection of his application last month.

The commission had pointed to articles of the electoral law stipulating that candidates “must not have been sentenced for a dishonourable crime” and must present a clean criminal record.



More on World News

US School Shooting: Fourth Student Dies As Suspect Surrenders To Police

UK Police Arrest Man For Allegedly Trespassing In Parliament

Iranian Forces, Taliban Exchange Fire At Border

Without Women And Aid, Afghan Economy Will Collapse, UN Warns

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV