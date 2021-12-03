EFCC Re-Arraigns Fayose On 11 Amended Charges

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Thursday re-arraigned the former Governor of Ekiti State Ayodele Fayose, and his company, Spotless Limited before a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos.

Fayose and his company were re-arraigned before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke on 11 charges bordering money laundering and non-declaration of his assets.

In the amended charge, Fayose and one Mr Abiodun Agbele, who is also standing trial on alleged money laundering offences before another division of the court, were alleged to have on June 17, 2014, taken possession of N1.219 billion, to fund Fayose’s 2014 gubernatorial campaign in Ekiti State.

They were accused of committing criminal breach of trust, theft, and stealing public funds.

Mrs Joanne Tolulope, the 11th witness continued her testimony on Thursday. She was cross-examined by Fayose’s counsel, Ola Olanipekun. She affirmed that her company, Still Earth Limited only dealt with Mr Abiodun Agbele, the associate of former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose who is standing trial alongside his company, Spotless Investment Ltd.

When asked if she was involved in the preparation of the deed of assignment in respect of the properties leading to the charge, she answered and said that her company engaged the service of an external lawyer, Barrister Kolawole.

The witness when asked if all parties in the transaction leading to the trial were fictitious, she said she can only vouch for her company, Still Earth Limited, which deals with Mr Abiodun Agbele.

After the cross-examination, EFCC counsel Rotimi Jacobs informed the court that the new amended charge has been filed and he sought the court’s permission to re-arraign Fayose.

Subsequently, Fayose and his company were re-arraigned on 11 charges bordering on Money and Laundering and non-assets declaration.

As the trial will continue on Friday, December 3 before Justice Aneke, the EFCC is expected to call its 12th witness to testify against him.