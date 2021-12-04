Nembe Oil Spill: Traditional Ruler Wants FG Agencies To Show More Concern

The Amayanabo of Opu-Nembe, King Biobelemoye Josiah, wants relevant agencies of the Federal Government to show more concern for the well-being of the people of the kingdom.

He made the request on Saturday in a statement in which he commended the Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, for the actions to address the issue of oil spillage in Nembe.

King Josiah, who is also the Ogbodo VIII, urged the governor to rein in the agencies to do all they can to reduce the sufferings of his people.

He requested that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) be directed to swiftly distribute relief materials to communities affected by the oil and gas spill that has ravaged the land for some time.

The traditional ruler listed the agencies to include the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), and regulatory commissions of the relevant streams (up, mid, and down) in the oil sector.

Others were National Environmental Sanitation and Regulatory Agency (NESREA) and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPC).

King Josiah praised Governor Diri for condemning the oil and gas spill and the continued destruction done to the environment and the loss of livelihood of the people of Opu-Nembe kingdom, as well as the setting up of a committee aimed at assessing the extent and effect of the spill.

“The king and his kingdom also strongly appreciate the visit of His Excellency to make an on-the-spot assessment of the ravaging oil and gas blowout which is yet to be contained for about a month,” the statement said.

“We put on record, the empathy shown by Your Excellency, in providing immediate cushioning financial support to all segments of the Kingdom during your visit. We further commend you (the governor) for immediately directing your deputy to set up an ‘assessment committee on Nembe oil spillage’.

“Your Excellency, my people and I also want to commend you for urging AITEO whose oil well-head caused the spill, to provide adequate remediation/compensation for affected communities, families, businesses, farmlands/fishing waterways/implements.”