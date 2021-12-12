Soun Of Ogbomoso Jimoh Oyewumi Dies

The Soun of Ogbomoso in Oyo State, Oba Jimoh Oladunni Oyewumi, Ajagungbade III has died at 95.

Although there is no official statement from the palace, the Oyo State Government has however mourned the paramount ruler, saying he made a lasting impact.

Born to Oba Bello Afolabi Oyewumi Ajagungbade II and Ayaba Seliat Olatundun Oyewumi, he ascended the throne on October 24, 1973.

The traditional ruler was renowned for the building of a modern palace in the town, having netted a mud palace after his coronation.

He attended St. Patrick Primary School, Oke Padre, Ibadan from 1932-1938 and thereafter proceeded to the Ogbomoso People’s Institute, which was later changed to Ogbomoso Grammar School.

Prior to his ascension to the throne, Ajagungbade made fortune from the textile business and a chain of other business initiatives.

The late monarch established a limited liability company called J.O. Oyewumi and Co Nigeria Ltd in 1967 which specialised in wholesale and retail trading. The business expanded to include real estate and hospitality.

He also established Terminus Hotel and El-Duniya Hotel in Jos.

In mourning the deceased, Governor Seyi Makinde described his death as a huge loss to the Ogbomoso kingdom, Oyo State and humanity in general.

The governor in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Taiwo Adisa, said the traditional ruler was a quintessential monarch, a man of peace and a passionate supporter of development.

He expressed his condolences to the monarch’s immediate family, the people of Ogbomoso and the Oyo State Council of Obas.

“I received the news of the passage unto glory of our father, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Jimoh Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, the Soun of Ogbomosoland with shock,” the governor said.

“Though Kabiyesi lived up to the age 95, his death at this time is still a huge loss to the state and the traditional institution, because he has created a vacuum not only in Ogbomosoland but also in the entire state and the nation.

“In Kabiyesi, we had a quintessential monarch, who lived and worked for peace and development. In his years on the throne of his forebears, Oba Oyewumi made a lasting impact on Ogbomosoland and by extension Oyo State.

“On behalf of the people and Government of Oyo State Government, I hereby express our heartfelt condolences to the immediate family of the departed monarch and the people of Ogbomosoland.

“I also commiserate with the Oyo State Council Obas, which has lost a prominent member in Oba Oyewumi.

“It is my prayer that God grants Kabiyesi Aljanah Firdaus and also grant everyone the fortitude to bear this loss.”