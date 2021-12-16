Gunmen Kill High Chief Of Owo Kingdom In Ondo

Gunmen have shot and killed a High Chief in the Owo Kingdom in Ondo State, The Elerewe, Tunde Ilori.

Ilori was reportedly killed on Wednesday while returning from where he and other chiefs had gone to settle a dispute.

A yet-to-be-identified chief was also shot by the gunmen and is currently receiving treatment at a health facility in the town.

READ ALSO: Five Children Killed In Australia Bouncy Castle Tragedy

Some aggrieved youths in the town in the evening on Wednesday staged a protest, blocking the road and burning tyres at the First Bank area of Owo.

The spokesperson of Ondo State Police Command, DSP Funmilayo Odunlami confirmed the incident to Channels Television on Thursday via a telephone conversation.

She said the police are currently investigating the incident with the purpose of apprehending and prosecuting the murderers.