Couple Arrested In Ogun For Selling Their Baby For N50,000

A couple residing at Ilara area of Ode Remo, in Remo North Local Government Area of Ogun State have been arrested for selling their one-month-old baby for the sum of N50,000.

The police public relations officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi who disclosed this in a press statement said the buyer is currently at large and efforts are ongoing to rescue the baby.

“The suspects, Eze Onyebuchi and his wife Oluchi Eze were arrested on the 16 of December 2021, following an information received by policemen at Ode Remo divisional headquarters, that the couple resident at Ayegbami Street, Ilara Remo willingly sold their one-month-old baby to a woman who is now at large,” he said.

He added that upon receiving the information, the Divisional Police Officer, Ode Remo Division, CSP Olayemi Fagbohun mobilised his detectives to the area where the couple was arrested and brought to the station.

Upon interrogation, the suspects explained to the police that, it was one Mrs. Ruth Obajimi, who directed the yet-to-be-identified buyer to them, saying that the woman came to them on the 14th of December 2021 and told them that she is from the Human rights office and that she will help them to foster their child.

“The woman then gave them the sum of fifty thousand naira and they handed over the baby to her despite not knowing her from Adam,” the statement added.

He however said that efforts are on to apprehend the said woman with the view to rescuing the baby.

The State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the anti-human trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation

He also directed a massive manhunt for the buyer who is currently on the run.