Electoral Bill: Buhari’s Decision Not The End, Says Adesina

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has said that President Buhari’s refusal to assent to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill is not final.

According to the president’s aide, a lot of other processes are still involved even though assent to the bill was declined.

“There are provisions, checks and balances in the system,” Adesina said when he made an appearance on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily on Wednesday.

“The National Assembly can come up with bills and if the President withholds assent, that is not the end of it. There can still be dialogue, procedures and part of it is collecting signatures.

“It will be lawful and legal but then, because the majority of those lawmakers are also members of the APC, there is room for consultation and dialogue between them and the executive”.

President Buhari on Tuesday declined assent to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill over the direct primaries clause.

In a letter sent to the National Assembly, the President cited several issues with the clause, including legal, economic security challenges.

He added that it would also impact negatively on the rights of citizens to participate in the government as constitutionally ensured.

Mr Adesina reiterated the concerns of the President, stating that he had sourced the opinions of several stakeholders before arriving at the decision.