2023: Osinbajo Is A Good Man Who Has Conviction About Nigeria – IBB

Former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida has described Vice-President Yemi Osibanjo as a good man with good intentions about the country.

The former leader disclosed this on Thursday when Osibanjo Grassroot Organization visited him in his residence in Minna.

“I know the Vice-president very well. He is a good man. A man who has conviction about Nigeria; a man who can communicate with the country and inspire people. Such a man is a worthy person to work with. We need a good man to lead Nigeria. A man who has a passion for this country. Nigeria is a good country; the people of Nigeria are good. You must learn to understand people and constant discussion is key.

“I want to convey my best wishes to the Vice-president through you. And I want you to tell him to stay on the cause. I know it’s not easy but he has the conviction. I wish him the best,” Babangida said.

He also told the group that he accepted to speak to them because he knew Osinbajo had what it takes to be a good leader.

The National Convener of the Organisation, Ojo Foluso said they were happy with General IBB’s response.

“We came to consult the Oracle and the Oracle has spoken. General IBB is an oracle because he understands Nigeria,” he added.

Also speaking, the Team Leader, Emma Ejiofor, said the group was ready to work with the advice of prominent citizens like IBB because of their sound knowledge and understanding of Nigeria.

He said Nigeria was in dire need of leaders with conviction and passion for her development.