Nigerian Celebrities Flood The Internet With Christmas-Themed Photos
As the excitement of festivities fills the air, Nigerian celebrities have flooded the internet with Christmas-themed photos.
From matching pajamas to colourful outfits, many of the celebrities pose by Christmas tree in their homes while other share professional photos taken in the studio.
Many shared stunning photos with their children. Top entrepreneurs including CEO of UBA Tony Elemelu and socialite, Obi Cubana were not left out as they shared on social media pictures with their families.
Reality Show stars, Khaffy and Gedoni shared their family pictures as well, revealing the face of their son in public view for the first time.
Funke Akindele did a goofy dance with her husband spraying her cash by the tree while popular fashionista Toyin Lawani went all creative by ‘wearing’ a Christmas tree.
See below the stunning Christmas-themed photos that got the internet buzzing…
