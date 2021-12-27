Police Dismantle Roadblocks Along Benin-Ore Highway

Roadblocks are being dismantled along the Ore/Benin Highway in an exercise led by the Commissioner of Police in Ondo State, Oyeyemi Oyediran.

The exercise, which involved top police officers in the state is sequel to the directive by the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba that all be removed to allow easy flow of traffic.

According to the police commissioner, the aim is to ensure that the checkpoints do not become a nuisance to motorists and other road users.

“The Inspector-General of Police made it clear that Ore-Benin-Onitsha road should be an easy passage for travellers. We want our policemen to be on the road but we don’t want a situation whereby they will be a problem to the road users,” CP Oyediran said.

“This is the reason why we are on this road today. We have been able to put sanity into what is happening and we shall continue by the grace of God. Please tell others that we will not tolerate indiscipline. Anybody who notices anything untoward on this road should please contact us.”