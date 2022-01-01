2023 Presidency: About 2,500 Islamic Clerics Offer Prayers For Tinubu In Kano

About 2,500 Islamic clerics have offered prayers for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in Kano as speculations continue to mount over the former Lagos State Governor’s plan to run for President in 2023.

Speaking to Channels Television on Saturday, the Director-General of Tinubu Support Groups Management Council and a former Chairman of the appropriations committee in the House of Representatives, Hon. Abdulmumin Jubrin, said Tinubu was the best candidate to replace President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We have about 2,500 ulamas from all over Kano that are all gathered; all were told that they are coming to pray for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu because this is what we want,” he said.

“And you see, these are real ulamas; some of them for a year, two years, do not go out of their domains. They don’t even relate very often with – these are spiritual people, people who are respected in the community. They’ve come today, they’ve spent their time, we’ve prayed in the Islamic way for Asiwaju.

“Of course, we prayed for the country, for peace and security. But specifically, a special prayer was conducted for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Although Tinubu is yet to officially declare his interest in the presidential race, Hon. Jubrin said it was a done deal that the All Progressives Congress Chieftain will contest the election.

“Sometimes I find it a bit funny when I hear people saying is he contesting or not,” he said. “The only that is left is just the formality of organising an event where he is going to express his aspiration, just to notify the public that, yes, I am going to contest. But the issue of Bola Tinubu contesting is a done deal. He is going to contest the election; he’s going to be on the ballot paper.

“But what I keep telling people is that it is one thing to be qualified to be President, it is one thing to be able to make a competent President, and it is another thing to be able to win a presidential election. They are two different things. You have so many people within the APC that are competent and qualified to become President. But it is a completely different scenario for you to have the capacity to win a presidential election.

“For me, the person who has an edge over all of them, that we can hand over the ticket to and perhaps go back home and sleep, is Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.”