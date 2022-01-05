20-Year-Old Suspect Arrested With Cannabis In Yobe

A 20-year-old suspect, Yayale Mohammed, has been arrested with 35 kilogramme of Cannabis Sativa also known as Indian hemp in Fika Local Government Area of Yobe State.

The suspect was nabbed on December 29, 2021 by operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Speaking in Yobe on Wednesday, the NSCDC Commandant, Useni David-Navokhi, said the suspect was nabbed following a sustained intelligence gathering conducted by the agency.

He noted that Fika local government, where the 20-year-old was apprehended, is one of the local governments with the highest crime rate in the state.

On his part, NDLEA Commander in the state, Yahaya Aliyu, who received the suspect in Damaturu, said he would be prosecuted after thorough investigations are made.

But addressing journalists, the suspect revealed he started the business in 2019.

“I started the business in 2019. I buy at the cost of N6,000 per pack and sell at N7,000. We have customers that come around our community to buy,” Mohammed said.

“I regret my actions and urge all those who are into the business to stop, or else they would one day be caught.”

In a similar development, the NSCDC also arrested a 75-year-old Bala Yahaya and Mari Modu, a 23-year-old suspect at Geidam town for involvement in land fraud and production of fake naira and dollar currencies.

Yahaya revealed he started the business at the age of 25 years. He was found with some quantity of mercury, sand, white yard cloth supposedly used in the doubling and production of the fake money.