Armed Robbers Kill One, Kidnap Seven Motorists In Taraba

One person has been killed and seven others abducted by armed robbers in the Jamptari-Gayam Express road in Gashaka Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abdullahi Usman, confirmed the incident to Channels Television via a telephone conversation on Thursday.

He said that the armed robbers first laid siege and robbed travellers at about 10:30 am on Thursday before returning at 1:30 pm to rob and kidnap their victims.

According to him, the slain victim is said to be a native of the area who knows the armed robbers and tried to run away before he was gunned down.

Usman however disclosed that a search operation has commenced in collaboration with local hunters and other security agencies to release the victims unhurt by combing the nearby forests.

According to him, an investigation into the attacks has been launched with a view to bringing the perpetrators and their accomplices to book.

The Jamptari-Gayam Express Road has been a hot spot for kidnapping with Hassan Mijinyawa, the former Chief Press Secretary to Governor Darius Ishaku also a victim three years ago.

This is the first time an attack of such nature is taking place in the year 2022 in Taraba State.