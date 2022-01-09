Buhari To Visit Ogun State On Thursday

President Muhammadu Buhari will embark on a state visit to Ogun State on Thursday, January 13.

The President was billed to visit the Gateway State on December 21, 2021 but the official visit was postponed indefinitely.

In a statement issued on Sunday by Kunle Somorin, the Chief Press Secretary to Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, the Commander-in-Chief is expected in the South-Western state this week.

During the visit, Somorin said President Buhari will inaugurate some of the infrastructural projects executed by Governor Abiodun.

The President will be welcomed at the Gateway City Gate Monument Park, Sagamu Interchange, at 10 a.m, where the first project will be commissioned by him.

Apart from the Gateway City Gate, other projects expected to be inaugurated by President Buhari include Ijebu-Ode Mojoda-Epe expressway and two housing estates – the 527-Unit low and Medium Kobape Housing scheme Kobape and the Highbrow, 83 duplexes at Kings Court Estate at Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.

The governor’s spokesman stated that invited guests are expected to be seated by 9.30 a.m at the City Gate by the Sagamu Interchange and Abeokuta expressway while observing all COVID-19 safety protocols strictly.