Five Killed, Houses Burnt After Farmers-Herders Clash In Ogun

Five persons have been reported killed in a fresh clash between farmers and herders in Imeko-Afon Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Properties including four houses, maize bans, and other valuables were also burnt during the clash.

According to locals, trouble started on Wednesday when herders and some Ohori farmers engaged in a bloody clash at Idofa village, leading to loss of lives and properties worth millions of naira.

A community leader explained that the people of Aworo community in Yewa North Local Government had chased the herdsmen from their village to Idofa in Imeko, killing three of them and their cows.

The farmers accused the herders of destroying their farms and water sources through open grazing of cows; a practice the Ogun State Government had banned when the State Governor Dapo Abiodun signed into law an anti-open grazing bill.

Residents of the village were reported to have fled the village on Friday, for fear of being killed in a possible reprisal attack by the herdsmen.

“The Aworo people chased the herdsmen from Yewa North to Idofa in Imeko. They killed three of them there and killed their cows.

“On Thursday, the Fulani herdsmen returned in the dead of the night to launch an attack. They killed two persons, set houses and other properties on fire. One of those killed was burnt in a house beyond recognition. It took the intervention of the police and the Amotekun corps to calm the situation,” the community leader who spoke under condition of anonymity said.

Police spokesperson in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi who confirmed the incident said more men and officers of the command have been deployed to the area to maintain peace and order. Nobody has been arrested in connection with the incident.

“We heard about it. It is an unfortunate incident, and we are investigating it. We have called on all stakeholders, including the Fulani communities that have been living in that place, who testified that they did not even know the reason for the attack.

“We are investigating to ensure that those who carried out that dastardly act are apprehended in other not to cause further crises.

“The situation is under control as more policemen have been deployed to the place. The Commissioner of Police have directed that the Area Commander should take charge of the security situation in the area,” the police spokesperson said.

Residents and those who were affected have therefore called for the state and Federal Government’s attention in resolving the conflict to come to the aid of the displaced persons.