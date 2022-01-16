Four Nasarawa Varsity Students Regain Freedom

Four abducted students of the Federal University of Lafia, Nasarawa State have regained their freedom, the school authorities said on Sunday.

The students were kidnapped on Thursday night by gunmen around the university’s campus.

In a statement, the institution’s Head, Information and Public Relations Unit, Abubakar Ibrahim, said the students who were kidnapped outside the university premises were released on Saturday.

“The management of the Federal University of Lafia wishes to happily wishes to happily announce that the students of the university who were kidnapped by unknown gunmen on Thursday, January 13, 2022, have been released by their abductor,” the statement read.

READ ALSO: Gunmen Kidnap Four Students Of Federal University Of Lafia

Ibrahim extended the appreciation of the university’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Shehu AbdulRahman, to the Nasarawa State Government and the general public for their concern and support during the period.

According to him, the students have undergone medical checks and are found to be in good condition to resume their studies.

While reiterating the commitment of the university to safeguarding the interests of the students to forestall a reoccurrence in the future, Ibrahim added that the Vice-Chancellor has called on staff and students to remain calm and to go about their normal duties.