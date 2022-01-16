Tinubu Promises To Collaborate With FG To Fight Terrorism

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has offered to support the Federal Government to end terrorism and other evils in the country.

Tinubu made the pledge on Sunday when he visited Katsina State to condole with the State Government and people of the state over the gruesome murder of the State Commissioner of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Rabe Nasir as well as the recent insecurity upsurge in the state.

Speaking further, he urged residents to share relevant information to security agencies on suspicious movements of characters urging residents to continue preaching for peace, change their attitudes and support leaders with determination to bring terrorism to its knees.

Last Thursday, the former Governor, also paid a visit to Zamfara State to condole with families of victims of the recent killings in two Local Government Areas of the state.

He also donated the sum of N50million to the families.

At least, 58 people were reported killed last week when bandits raided some villages in Bukkuyum and Anka Local Government Areas of the state.

