APC Governors Meet, Insist On Holding Planned Convention In February

Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday met behind closed doors at the Kebbi Governors Lodge in Abuja.

The governors deliberated on the contentious national convention of the party and also insisted on holding the planned February convention of the APC.

Chairman of the forum and Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Bagudu, stated this at the end of the closed-door meeting on Sunday night.

He noted that the announcement of the convention date will be made known by the caretaker committee of the party.

“We discussed our upcoming convention which you may recall I had cause to address the press after we visited President Buhari in November 2021 where the president and the party agreed that the convention would take place in February,” the governor added.

“We are one group of stakeholders in the party and our party respects institutions. The appropriate organ of the party that will announce a date for the national convention is the CECPC.”

Governor Bagudu also disclosed that the governors passed a vote of confidence on the caretaker committee of the party, led by the Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni.

“We spoke about our unanimous appreciation of Mr President and especially the confidence he has on the forum and we also passed a vote of confidence on the national caretaker and extra-ordinary convention planning committee of the party chaired by Governor Mai Mala Buni including two governors – Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State and Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State,” Governor Bagudu told reporters after the meeting.